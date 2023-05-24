Tiger Gridiron Club says there were 'irregularities' on card used by former ADM football coach

Garrison Carter announced his plans to take on a new role at Creston High School in a social media post that has since been deleted.

ADEL, Iowa — Former Adel De Soto Minburn head football coach Garrison Carter is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the school's booster club in July 2022.

The Tiger Gridiron Club is a nonprofit that invests in ADM's high school football program.

Local 5 spoke to the Tiger Gridiron Club President David Felt, who said Carter was provided a credit/debit card to use on behalf of the club.

Felt said the booster club noticed financial irregularities on the card. The club confronted Carter, who then resigned.

Felt told Local 5 all of the Gridiron Club's money is accounted for, and there are no missing funds at this time. The Gridiron Club is not an official ADM organization.

Carter resigned from ADM and the Gridiron Club on Friday, May 12, and even specifically thanked the Gridiron Club in a now-deleted farewell post.

"I love you all and thank you cannot even begin to express how grateful I am for every single player who has put on the uniform over the past five years," the statement reads in part. "Your belief in our vision and drive to execute it has turned ADM Football into one of the premier programs in the state of lowa."

Carter plans to use the coming months to focus on his family and on his mental health.

Local 5 reached out to ADM Community School District, with Superintendent Greg Dufoe releasing this statement:

"We can confirm that Mr. Carter resigned his employment with the school district, but by law the district cannot comment on confidential personnel matters. For clarity, the district is considered separate from the Gridiron Club."

Carter announced his plans to take on a new role at Creston High School in another social media post that has since been deleted.

Local 5 contacted Creston Community Schools about the allegations against Carter.

Superintendent Deron Stender said in a statement to Local 5:

"Creston Community Schools follows all legal procedures and policies to hire the most qualified candidates and followed this process to hire Mr. Carter as a special education teacher and member of the Panther team."

When asked about the status of Carter's employment, Stender shared an additional statement:

"We are aware of the allegations and in accordance with district policy, we will address the status of his employment with the district if there is any recourse impacting his ability to hold an Iowa teaching license."