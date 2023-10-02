Proposed bill: Schools must disclose curriculum; no gender identity education until 4th grade

The bill outlines a number of proposals, some of which mirror proposals already in consideration by lawmakers on gender identity instruction and policies in schools.

Example video title will go here for this video

DES MOINES, Iowa — A bill proposed this week and backed by Gov. Kim Reynolds would ban classroom instruction on gender identity until the fourth grade and require teachers to inform parents if a student indicates interest in changing their gender identity.

Senate Study Bill 1145 was assigned to the Senate Education Subcommittee and contains some elements already in consideration by lawmakers.

The legislation reads in part:

"A school district shall not provide any program, curriculum, material, test, survey, questionnaire, activity, announcement, promotion, or instruction of any kind relating to gender identity or sexual activity to students in kindergarten through grade three."

"I know that there have been some lawmakers, not the governor, but some lawmakers quoted as saying that people who identify with a different gender identity have a mental illness," said Iowa Mental Health Advocacy Co-Founder Leslie Carpenter. "And as somebody who spends my life now advocating on behalf of people with very serious mental illnesses, that statement is incorrect. It's not valid, and frankly, it's offensive."

Carpenter says those trying to ban these topics and discussions in schools may believe in their hearts they are doing the right thing and protecting children, the exact oppositive will happen should this become law. She adds that youth suicide rates could rise.

"It is devastating when you spend your days helping people to get access to mental health services already, and the idea that we're going to be putting more kids at risk, and putting more strain on the system, and potentially losing more of these children," Carpenter said. "It basically breaks my heart. They don't understand the potential consequences to children other than their own or potentially even to their own children eventually. And so I just want there to be an understanding that we are putting some people at risk."

Another piece of the bill focuses on the materials used in schools, specifically the collection of books. SSB1145 would require schools to publish a comprehensive list of all books available to students in classrooms and libraries, as well as a detailed explanation of the procedures for a parent or guardian to request the removal of a book.

Iowa Library Association President Sam Helmick believes the legislation needs more clarity on exactly how this would be enforced.

"If something is banned in one school, whether that will be a statewide ban," said Helmick.

The association also says many parents may not realize those policies and practices for questioning materials and having them reviewed may already exist in their schools.

"We actually founded the Library Bill of Rights," Helmick said. "It started in Des Moines before it was adopted nationally, we are the forefront intellectual freedom thinkers of the nation. "

While Helmick plans on staying in Iowa, they believe legislation that follows similar proposals from last year may spark other librarians to reconsider.

"It might be much easier to go find a state that trusts you to do it, a state that works with you to do it."