Gov. Reynolds announces $100M school safety plan

The announcement comes less than a month after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas that killed 19 students and two teachers.

Example video title will go here for this video

DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday announced $100 million in public funding for Iowa's school districts in an effort to make them safer and prevent an active shooter situation.

The announcement comes less than a month after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas that killed 19 students and two teachers.

"These investments will make a tremendous difference in our ability to implement the type of proactive strategies to help prevent violence in schools while also taking steps to ensure schools and communities are in the best possible position to respond to an active event, Reynolds said at a press conference.

Below is a breakdown of the funds from the governor's office. Money comes from two federal sources: the American Rescue Plan Act and the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund:

$75 million: School Safety Improvement Fund

$7.5 million: Vulnerability assessments for all 1,500 K-12 school buildings

$6 million: Digital critical incident mapping technology

$4.5 million: Radios for schools

$1.5 million: Digital applications and software for reporting and intelligence

$5.5 million: School Safety Bureau operations funding through 2026

Individual school buildings could receive up to $50,000 in funding from a newly-created School Safety Improvement Fund.

"The Governor's School Safety Bureau will provide Iowa with an intentional focus on providing assistance and tools to identify, report, and assess school-based threats, while still embracing local control,” Iowa Department of Public Safety Commissioner Stephan Bayens said. "It will facilitate training so that teachers, administrators, and first responders are equipped and empowered to keep our kids safe. The Bureau will work shoulder to shoulder with all involved for the common good of providing a safe place for our children to learn and grow."