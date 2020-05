Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Iowa high school seniors are rising to the occasion and giving us something to celebrate.

IOWA, USA — This school year has been quite the ride for thousands of Iowa high school seniors.

COVID-19 has certainly changed plans for districts across the state.

But like always, Iowans are rising to the occasion and proving we are stronger together.

Have a message you'd like to send an Iowa high school senior? Text us at 515-457-1026!

Connect with CW Iowa 23