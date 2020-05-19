Grand View University professor retires after 48 years

Karen Bason has been teaching at Grand View for nearly half a decade. She retires with the class of 2020, and COVID-19 has made things interesting for them both.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Karen Bason is a professor of kinesiology and health promotion at Grand View University, where she's taught for 48 years. And after nearly half a century, Bason will be retiring at the end of this spring semester.

This spring semester has been interesting for everyone, especially the class of 2020. Whether it be having final sports seasons stripped, beloved senior events canceled or just the hassles of learning from home, the challenges faced throughout the semester have taken their toll.