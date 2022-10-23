Grand View University welcomes new president, Dr. Rachelle Keck

In a one-on-one interview with Local 5, the new president talks all things Grand View University.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Grand View University has welcomed its 14th president to office. Iowa-native Dr. Rachelle Keck became the university's first female president in June.

The new presidency follows former President Kent Henning, who served 22 years in the role.

Keck’s office is larger than expected, decked out with Viking helmets and symbolism — a nod to Grand View’s mascot. Photos and books fill the shelves, and a large couch sits at the side.

Sitting at a conference table at the opposite side of the room, Keck answers the first question, “If you were a character in a Halloween movie which character would you be?"

Laughing, she said: “The villain.”

She clarified quickly that she was joking. Seriously speaking, Keck would be the logical one.

“I would probably, honestly, be the one to go check it out, but not by myself,” Keck said.

With a Bachelor's of Arts in Psychology from Wartburg College, a J.S. from the University of Iowa and a doctorate of philosophy in education, Keck’s answer seems to align.

Keck has been a leader throughout her career, with prior career experience as Briar Cliff’s University’s president, a prosecutor and someone who opened their own law firm.

Even outside of her positions and resume, Keck has been a trailblazer in other ways — as a first-generation college graduate and as someone who entered academia through a “non-traditional" path.

Keck doesn’t take her roles lightly because she sees it as the start of possibilities for others.

“It’s interesting in that regard that I’m not your traditional typical president. And again it opens up possibilities to others from outside if that ends up being there,” Keck said.

Keck went on to say that her unique path into academia has shaped her into the leader she is today and allowed her to bring new ideas to her role and as a leader in general.

“Because I come from, arguably, outside the system of higher-ed or — at least, [during] my first two decades as a lawyer, I was outside the realm of academia," Keck said. "I think I bring a fresh perspective. I think, in particular, as a lawyer, I bring that 360-degree leadership style."

Keck further elaborated that, as a lawyer, she was trained to look at each side, every angle and anticipate other arguments or barriers — a skill she believes extends outside of the courtroom.

As a woman in leadership and in the male-dominated world of law and academia, Keck has been no stranger to imposter syndrome.

Now in her second university presidency, Keck finds herself mentoring young girls struggling with feeling inadequate or intimidated. Her advice?

“Fake it 'til you make it. You know, you are here for a reason. You are in this position for a reason, someone or some people saw something in you that got you this far. So don’t discount that,” Keck said.“ You have skills and talents and a perspective that is wanted at the table.”

And, for those feeling like some don't want them there, Keck has advice for that too.

“Now, if you’re feeling like not everyone wants you at the table, that’s their problem, not your problem,” Keck said.

Keck continues to stress the importance of reaching out to those you admire and developing relationships and mentors who will support you.

“Mentors can be really, really valuable. Because they have a perspective that is either further down the road, or on a different road but is also a valuable perspective for you,” Keck said.

Keck moved into the office this past summer, allowing her to meet staff and faculty before welcoming students onto campus.

As for her plans as president, Keck said she plans to help the university create a more globally-engaged community, offering courses that provide students with employable skill sets and expanding academic opportunities.

With five graduate and undergraduate programs currently offered, Keck hopes to build a doctorate program and add more graduate options during her time with Grand View.

Her plans for expansion don’t stop at increasing graduate and doctoral programs — Keck also wants to evaluate current undergraduate tracks for relevancy.

“Are the offerings that we currently have still relevant? And are they offerings that students and parents and employers are looking for? And if they're not, what can we change about our current offerings to make them more relevant?" she said. "It's not necessarily that we need to eliminate a program, but maybe we need to tweak it."

Keck said that the pace of change in the future will only get faster — to her, that means connecting with staff to create a culture that reflects the constant change of the outside world is important.

For the first time, Grand View will be closed between Christmas and New Year's to allow employees to spend time with loved ones.

Three months into position, Keck is still settling into the community, meeting new people and connecting with students. She said the process is going well, with her husband and dog becoming part of campus culture alongside her.

“Jim and I have an almost 1-year-old golden doodle, her name is Ahava and she is, I think, is more popular on campus than Jim and I,” Keck said. “Oh, Jim is also very popular. He’s known affectionately, across campus, particularly by the students as 'The first dude.'"

Finally, when asked how she would describe Grand View in one word, the new President responds simply — grand.