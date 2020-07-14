Grinnell College announces internal hire for president

Anne Harris was unanimously selected by the Grinnell College Board of Trustees.

GRINNELL, Iowa — Grinnell College has selected an internal candidate as the school's newest president.

The private liberal arts college in east-central Iowa announced in a news release Tuesday that Anne Harris has been named the school's 14th president. Harris has been vice president for academic affairs and dean of the college since 2019.

Before her move to Grinnell, she spent nearly 20 years at DePauw University in Indiana, where she served as a faculty member and later vice president for academic affairs.

