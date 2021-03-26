Groundbreaking held for future Knoxville Middle School building

KNOXVILLE, Iowa — Progress is well underway for a central Iowa school district.
Wednesday, the Knoxville Community School District in Marion County held a groundbreaking for a new middle school building.
The district said the project was made possible because voters approved a bond last year.
Administrators said the building will be two stories and will be located to the north of Knoxville High School.
The district has posted a virtual tour of what the future middle school building will look like:
Construction is set to be completed by fall of 2022.
More information about this project, and others within Knoxville Schools, is here.