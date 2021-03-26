Groundbreaking held for future Knoxville Middle School building

The district said it's one of many improvements made possible after a bond passed earlier this month.

KNOXVILLE, Iowa — Progress is well underway for a central Iowa school district.

Wednesday, the Knoxville Community School District in Marion County held a groundbreaking for a new middle school building.

The district said the project was made possible because voters approved a bond last year.

Administrators said the building will be two stories and will be located to the north of Knoxville High School.

The district has posted a virtual tour of what the future middle school building will look like:

Construction is set to be completed by fall of 2022.