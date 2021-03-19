Here's how Iowa parents can weigh in on how federal education money is spent

Monday, the Iowa State Education Association held a meeting encouraging teachers to discuss how American Rescue Plan funds are distributed within their districts.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa is receiving nearly $775 million to spend on education from the American Rescue Plan, and the Iowa State Education Association (ISEA) wants teachers and parents to know they have a seat at the table when discussing how it's spent.

"The US Department of Education— in writing direction on how to use the funds— says that local stakeholders, including educators and all in-school employees, must be engaged in meaningful consultation on how the funds are used," said ISEA President Mike Beranek.

In a public Zoom Meeting Monday, the ISEA invited teachers from two Iowa school districts to share how they have worked with their local districts to determining Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER Fund) allocation from the first two COVID relief packages.

Alison Grier, who teaches Spanish at Newton Community School District, said they used the money to greatly improve their school's ventilation systems.

"The air quality has improved in almost all of our buildings," said Grier, adding that the school is considering using the most recent round of funding, passed in March, to hire reading specialists to make up for student learning loss.

"The crucial thing to families is whether their child is falling behind or not and what they need to be successful," said Grier.

Beranek said educators most closely know what each district needs and doesn't want teachers to be left out of the conversation before submitting a plan for the most recent round of funding, which is due in the second quarter of the upcoming school year.

Here's how ISEA suggests parents can advocate for funding:

-Talk with teachers. Alison Grier says if parents first address student needs with teachers, the educators can, in turn, take the concerns to the administration. Grier says often when speaking with parents in an informal setting, "[I] find out what the burning issues are for the parents."

-Attend your local school board meeting. Mike Beranek says ISEA is encouraging local leaders to connect with the community. "They elect the school board, so parents, families, foster parents, guardians...they all know what their students need...and so yes, everyone within the whole system should be actively engaged in how these one-time monies can be spent.

-Learn what funding can be spent on. The federal government has outlined appropriate uses for the money, including funding summer school programs that can help students make up for learning loss or costs associated with upgrading remote learning access for families. The relief money can also fund programs that help students cope with the trauma of the pandemic. Here is an FAQ about the ESSER funding.

-Contact the ISEA to learn how to start a conversation with your local educators to discuss student needs. You can email them at INFO@ISEA.ORG.

While the funding has not yet been distributed, each school has already been notified about how much money they will receive. It varies district-to-district.