In-person learning bill passes through Iowa Legislature, heads to Reynolds' desk next

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds tweeted that she looks forward to signing the bill into law.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A bill that would require schools to offer an in-person learning option passed through both the Iowa House and Senate Thursday night.

Its next stop will be Gov. Kim Reynolds' desk, where she is expected to sign it into law.

Under this bill, schools will be required to offer parents the option to send their child to school full-time during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The requirement can be waived if Reynolds issues a Public Health Disaster proclamation or if the Department of Education grants a waiver to the school due to a high number of teachers quarantining from the coronavirus.

While on the House floor, Iowa representatives came down sharply on the issue.

"Nothing in House File 229 restricts school boards or schools from offering all three modalities if they so choose it, it just makes sure that they do in fact offer 100% full time in person," said Rep. Phil Thompson, R-Jefferson.

"But if we can't social distance in the classrooms, and if we can't provide them the PPE they need and the cleaning materials to disinfect the schools and if we can't get our teachers vaccinated, that's a problem," said Rep. Mary Mascher, D- Iowa City.

Reynolds pushed for a bill like this to be passed during her Condition of the State address on Jan. 12, just a little over two weeks ago.

It has become a major priority for other Iowa GOP members, which hold control over both the House and Senate.