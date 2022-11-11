Former worker claims expired food being served in Indianola school district

The Indianola Community School District is under some heat after former food service worker for the district says they told her to serve spoiled food.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Angie Woods has worked in the Indianola Community School District as a food service manager for 12 years.

Over a decade of experience came to a close after she emailed the district's food service director about spoiled cauliflower in Irving Elementary School's kitchen.

"I had sent her one picture at the time of one package. She said that it was hard to see through the picture I had sent her, and that I could should just pick through it and go ahead and serve it," Woods said.

She claims this isn't the first time she's shared concerns of spoiled food with the school.

"It has happened several times. We have had a manager's meeting in the past where we've been told to just pick through the product and try and serve a little bit to meet our production records needs," Woods said.

Woods shared that, because she has a son of her own in the district, she didn't feel comfortable serving the food to students. Shortly after telling her boss this, she received an email notifying her of her termination

"I'm only speaking out because I really care for the students and they deserve better," Woods said.

Local 5 reached out to the Indianola Community School District about these claims.

The district's statement reads:

"We take seriously our responsibility to serve our students fresh and nutritious meals each day. While we continue to investigate these claims, we do not believe that any staff members have been asked to serve items of a questionable quality to our students."