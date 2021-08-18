Indianola Community School District opens school board meeting up for public comment on mascot name

Local 5 looked into it and found more than 20 school districts in Iowa still have names or logos that incorporate Native American culture and imagery.

INDIANOLA, Iowa — The Indianola Community School District is opening Monday's school board up to the public to hear feedback on the name 'Indians.'

The district announced on Facebook that after discussion amongst board members at last meeting, the public will be invited to talk about the name. According to the post, they don't plan to make any decisions, like changing the name, during that meeting.

Local 5 looked into it and found more than 20 school districts in Iowa still have names or logos that incorporate Native American culture and imagery. Including Indianola, 10 school districts still use the name Indians.

Six districts use the name Warriors and include Native American symbols in their logos. Three districts are named Mohawks and another eight schools go by the Braves, Savages, Chiefs, Chickasaws, or the Reds.

The Norwalk Warriors used to be included in that list, but the district made changes during the last school year and removed all Native American imagery from their logos.

The district released the following statement regarding the logo changes:

During the 2020-2021 school year, the district did go through a new rebranding project and developed a new Warrior mascot and imagery to represent our activities and athletics department. The rebranding work was led by a branding committee which included students, staff, parents and local community members. The committee utilized surveys and feedback to direct the work that eventually led to a new mascot image and marks being approved by the Norwalk School Board. By May of 2021, the marks were finalized and approved by the state.