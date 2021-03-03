State takes steps to strip administrator license from Des Moines Public Schools superintendent

The Iowa Board of Educational Examiners says it found probable cause Dr. Thomas Ahart broke the law by not submitting or implementing a lawful return-to-learn plan.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The superintendent of Iowa's largest school district is at risk of losing his administrator license.

A document filed Feb. 3 with the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners alleges Des Moines Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Thomas Ahart violated Iowa law by not submitting or implementing a lawful return-to-learn plan for the 2020-21 school year.

"I just .. I feel for those kids," Gov. Kim Reynolds said in September. "I worry about those kids and I feel for the parents ... the uncertainty, the lack of movement over a long, long time. We can do better than that."

At the time, Iowa law required at least 50% of instruction to be face to face unless a district was granted a temporary waiver for 100% remote learning.

Reynolds has since signed into law requirements that schools at least offer an in-person learning option, saying in late January that "it's time to put local control into the hands of parents where it belongs."

The Board of Educational Examiners has given Ahart two choices: He can surrender his Professional Administrator License or agree to accept a lesser sanction.

In its notice of hearing and statement of charges, the board says it received complaints on Sept. 30 and Oct. 21 regarding DMPS not returning to the classroom. It was on Jan. 14 that "the Board found probable cause to proceed to hearing," the filing states.

Ahart is scheduled to appear before an administrative law judge, who is acting on behalf of the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners, on May 20.