Board of Regents makes ACT, SAT scores optional for next year's class

IOWA, USA — Next year's incoming college class at Iowa's three public universities won't need to submit an ACT or SAT score for admission.

The Iowa Board of Regents has waived the standardized testing requirement, according to a release.

The policy change affects those enrolling at the University of Iowa, Iowa State University or University of Northern Iowa.

Iowa Administrative code requires a standardized test score for applicants to any Regent university.

The Regents said the waiver, signed by Board President Michael Richards, is only in effect for applications during the upcoming admissions cycle.

On the University of Iowa's website, they said information on available scholarships for students enrolling in fall 2021 would be released later this summer.

At ISU, OneApp awards for the 2021-22 school year open Sep. 1.