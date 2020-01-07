Bus drivers express concerns over social distancing, sanitation as schools plan fall returns

Local 5's Lakyn McGee spoke with several bus drivers about their concerns of returning to school during the COVID-19 pandemic.

DES MOINES, Iowa — School districts turned in their own homework on Wednesday when they submitted Return to Learn plans to the Iowa Department of Education.

Their submissions included details for how their districts will operate when students return to class in the fall.

One of the issues being talked about is how children will be bused to school.

"I've heard everything from, 'I don't care I'll be back no problem,' to 'I don't think I'm going to drive,'" said Ankeny bus driver Michael Kentopp. "A concern I have, in order for us to maintain social distancing, I'm imagining you would have to have a minimum of two to three times as many buses we do now."

A virtual press conference was held Wednesday between teachers, doctors and the Iowa State Education Association, who also raised concerns on returning to school.

Regarding busing, Dr. Megan Srinivas, an infectious disease physician from Fort Dodge, said, "We don't have a perfect plan for that yet."

"As an education system, educators are very creative about coming together and recognizing the problem to begin with so we can come up with a good solution," she said.