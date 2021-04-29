Charter school bill approved by Iowa Senate, heads to Gov. Reynolds next

The Iowa Senate passed a bill Wednesday that would establish charter schools in Iowa.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A push to change Iowa's education landscape is on its way to Governor Reynolds' desk.

Wednesday, The Iowa Senate passed a bill creating new ways to establish a charter school.

Supporters said charter schools will give greater flexibility in meeting educational needs.

Critics are worried conventional public school systems serving large, diverse populations, like Des Moines public schools, will suffer financially as a result.

Earlier this week, Des Moines Public School students, parents, and teachers rallied on the Capitol steps to protest this bill and House File 802.