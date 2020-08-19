Colleges and COVID: How Iowa's universities are reporting cases, testing students

Local 5 is breaking down how colleges report COVID-19 data.

DES MOINES, Iowa — This week marks the first week of classes for a few of Iowa's colleges and universities.

With incoming students, many are wondering how these establishments will report coronavirus data to surrounding communities. Local 5 reached out to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) to find out more.

Here are the questions Local 5 asked on Sunday:

Will out-of-state students be counted in Iowa's data? Why or why not?

Will in-state students from a different county count toward the university's county total? I.e. a student from Iowa County tests positive in Story County, will that be counted for Iowa or Story? Can you explain why the state is gathering data in that way?

Is the state concerned with parties at universities? This weekend was "8:01 Day" at Iowa State. Students were out drinking without social distancing or masks.

What will it take to shut down universities again? Is it a 15% threshold like Iowa's K-12 schools?

What's your message to those students going out? How can universities attempt to reign in these kids?

Amy McCoy is the IDPH's COVID-19 media relations coordinator. McCoy didn't outright answer Local 5's questions point-by-point, but she did provide resources from the state for how colleges should mitigate the spread of the virus.

"Our systems count cases based on county of residence, and students should be putting their campus address on health care/lab items, not only for tracking, but also for contact tracing purposes," McCoy said

McCoy didn't say how out-of-state student data will be reported for universities. Local 5 asked for further clarification. That clarification has yet to be provided.

Angie Hunt, Iowa State University's news service director, said out-of-state students will be included in Iowa's coronavirus data. For example, if an ISU student from Missouri is tested in Iowa, their result will be counted within Story County.

The documents embedded below details guidance for higher education that McCoy shared with Local 5.

"We want to encourage everyone to continue to follow public health mitigation strategies," McCoy said in the email.

"We know that's hard to do with pent up demand for social interaction because of COVID-19, but it's important even for those who may not be at higher risk for poor outcomes to wash their hands regularly, practice social distancing and wear a face covering when social distancing isn't possible."

So, how are colleges using the guidance provided by the state?

Iowa State University

ISU gave a final update on move-in testing Tuesday afternoon. The university reported 175 out of the 8,094 students moving into dorms or on-campus apartments tested positive. That's about 2.2% of students that moved in over the last few weekends.

Students that test positive are required to self-isolate for 10 days. About half of the students that tested positive are isolating in rooms provided by the department of residence, according to the university.

Students moving into the residence halls after Aug. 16 are required to complete testing at the Thielen Student Health Center's (TSHC) mobile lab.

ISU will provide weekly updates on testing throughout the fall semester. TSHC will provide testing for students, faculty and staff with symptoms of COVID-19, the university says. Additional surveillance testing may be used in targeted areas during the fall semester.

“We continue to evaluate other testing strategies for the fall semester and may modify the approach based on advances in testing technology,” said Kristen Obbink, Iowa State’s COVID-19 public health coordinator.

“ISU’s public health team will provide contact tracing and case management throughout the fall semester to help reduce the spread of infection.”

Information on how students, staff and faculty can get tested can be found by clicking/tapping here.

University of Iowa

The University of Iowa isn't testing any of their incoming students before classes start next Monday, Aug. 24.

The document embedded below details how UI will perform testing and contact tracing as well as enforcing isolation and quarantine.

First, testing will be provided by UI for symptomatic cases and to test close contacts of those with a positive test. The university will also provide isolation spaces for students that test positive for the virus as well as quarantine spaces for close contacts.

As appropriate, the university will provide resources to students living off campus as well as staff and faculty who are in isolation or quarantine.

The university will coordinate with Johnson County Public Health (JCPH) in contact tracing and disease investigation for UI community members.

UI doesn't detail if they will report cases to the public. The information described above is located on page six of the document below.

University of Northern Iowa

UNI didn't require incoming students to complete move-in testing before starting classes on Monday.

UNI's plans for testing, contact tracing, isolation and quarantine are laid out on page five in the document below.

UNI's student health center will test students and employees that are experiencing symptoms or have been in close contact with someone with COVID-19.

Contact the health center via email or call at 319-273-2009 if you believe you're experiencing any symptoms or believe you've been exposed to the virus.

Students and employees are advised to stay home for 14 days if they've been exposed to the virus. Those living in a residence hall should reach out to the department of residence to coordinate food deliveries.

UNI will continue to use Black Hawk County Health Department for contact tracing this fall. The university didn't say if they will announce their own data to the public.

Drake University

On Saturday, Drake's dean of students announced 14 students were asked to leave campus for two weeks due to a violation of expectations laid out to students before arriving to campus.

These expectations are laid out in this document. In short, students that don't follow social distancing guidelines are subject to repercussions. Students that live on campus and attend a party will have to find a place to stay off campus at their own expense.

Drake University did test all residential students before they moved into their on-campus residences Saturday through Tuesday. The university will not share COVID-19 medical information "in order to protect the privacy of the individuals affected."

Following this screening, students with symptoms or who've had close contact with someone who tested positive will be able to get tested.