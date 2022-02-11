Iowa teachers talk experiences, future of education in the state

Local 5 learned about the future of education through the eyes of both veteran and newcomer teachers.

Example video title will go here for this video

DES MOINES, Iowa — Dianna Anderson, Jennifer Williams and Dr. Jessica Gogerty, have all worked 50 years as educators in the Des Moines Public School system.

After being in a classroom for half a century, Gogerty — who is the director of advanced learning at DMPS — shared how times have changed for education.

"I appreciate that we have curriculum," Gogerty said. "Before they would give us a text book and a bunch of kids and say 'See you in May.'"

Stowe Elementary Principal Williams explained how being an educator is not all summer breaks and freedom once the bell rings.

"It's a hard job. I mean, I hope people don't still think that you get all of your summer off and that you work shorter hours," Williams said. "Because any teacher will tell you that, you know, they work there, they're working all the time. Even at home, they're thinking about kids."

Adrianne Herbert is in her first year of teaching at Johnston Middle School, she was made aware of discouraging stereotypes surrounding the profession prior to her becoming a teacher — but she didn't let them deter her.

"I was a little scared going in, like, there's been a kind of a bad rap for education lately, I think," Herbert said. "But I'm still really excited to be a teacher."

Anderson is the Principal at Park Avenue Elementary, but her time with Des Moines Public Schools started in kindergarten back in 1972.

She encourages everyone who may be questioning this career path to understand the beauty of helping children grow and learn.

"I was a part of that. And my goal every day is to get up and make a difference in the lives of a child," Anderson said.

Even though Herbert is only one year in the field, she knows she made the right choice to become a teacher and she hopes more will follow in her footsteps.