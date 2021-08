New Iowa school superintendent sorry for plagiarizing letter

Dr. Christine Trujillo admitted that her Aug. 10 back-to-school letter was copied from a 2017 letter by a New York superintendent.

GILBERT, Iowa — A new Iowa schools superintendent is apologizing for plagiarizing parts of a welcome letter she sent to district families, acknowledging she copied several phrases word for word from a similar letter a New York superintendent authored in 2017.

Dr. Christine Trujillo, who recently started as superintendent of public schools in Gilbert, Iowa, admitted that her Aug. 10 back-to-school letter was copied from a 2017 letter by Superintendent Gerard Poole of the Shoreham-Wading River Central School District in New York.

Trujillo says she had no personal connection to Poole and she was in a hurry to get the letter out while preparing for the school year.

Trujillo previously served as assistant superintendent of learning and leadership for Tempe Schools in Arizona.