'Disheartening': School nurses left excluded from Iowa retention bonuses

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced earlier this year that in-person teachers would receive $1,000 retention bonuses, but nurses and guidance counselors didn't make the cut.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Some Iowa workers are receiving a $1,000 worker retention bonus, including teachers, law enforcement officers and child care workers, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced in January.

Teacher bonuses were funded through the federal Elementary and Secondary Emergency School Relief Fund and issued by the Department of Education.

When Reynolds originally announced the bonuses, only teachers who taught 100% in person were eligible. However, on Tuesday, that was expanded to include teachers who taught at least one class in person.

The bonuses will not extend to school nurses and guidance counselors, and that has left some Iowa school nurses feeling frustrated.

"I feel like to exclude … at such a time when health, wellness and mental health are such a high priority was just kind of disheartening," said Susan Prouty, who has worked as a school nurse in Iowa for 13 years. "It's just upsetting as a professional in the role that worked so hard to educate and keep people well."

Prouty works in two different schools with the help of a health para.

Prouty said working during the pandemic has been challenging and stressful. She had to set up extra rooms to accommodate students who had COVID-19 symptoms versus those who were healthy making a regular trip to the nurse's office.

"We provide treatment and care for diabetic students, students that need G-Tube feeding, so we didn't want them exposed to students that were ill," she said. "We had separate isolation rooms, where those kids were separated with a curtain, so they didn't expose the healthy kids. It was managing two different spaces within one building. I mean, it's just a lot at once."

Prouty said she would provide masks to students daily and was constantly educating and reinforcing guidelines as well as sanitizing. The nurses were in charge of a lot of contract tracing, she added, especially once Iowa counties stopped doing it.

"We had to find out what are their symptoms and then guide them as to what practice needed to be done. And as things changed in Iowa, we had to constantly then change our policy as far as what that expectation was if you had symptoms," Prouty said. "So a lot of children assessments being made and phone calls and tracking parents and students down."

Now, school nurses and counselors just want the same recognition that other full-time teachers are receiving.

"I still was on the forefront every day. I came to work every day. I provided care to numerous individuals who had illnesses," Prouty said. "I think every single one of us all feel the same way. Like, we love our jobs. We just are frustrated with the fact that we are consistently forgotten."

Despite the recent expansion to include more teachers, Prouty isn't confident the bonus eligibility will extend to nurses and counselors.

She said she and many other school nurses across the state have reached out to the Department of Education and the governor's office. They have not received a response from Reynolds.

Reynolds previously said retention bonuses were meant to be a "thank you" to teachers for working so hard during the pandemic.