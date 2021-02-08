Iowa State University gets $42M gift for new facility

The money will go toward a new building for industrial engineering students.

Two Iowa State University alumni have provided a $42 million gift commitment to build a new facility for industrial engineering students.

The university said C.G. “Turk” and Joyce A. McEwen Therkildsen’s gift to the university’s Department of Industrial and Manufacturing Systems Engineering is part of their long-standing relationship with Iowa State.

The Iowa Board of Regents Property and Facilities Committee recommended on Wednesday the approval for the building to be named “Therkildsen Industrial Engineering” in honor of the Therkildsens. The full board will consider the proposed naming on Thursday.

