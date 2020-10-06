Fall semester starting and ending early for Iowa State University, UNI

The semester will also wrap up classes the day before Thanksgiving to maximize in-person learning at both universities.

AMES, Iowa — Students at Iowa State University and the University of Northern Iowa will hit the books a week early for the fall semester due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A release from Iowa State says classes will start Aug. 17, a week earlier than scheduled, and wrap up Nov. 25, the day before Thanksgiving.

Classes at UNI will follow the same schedule with a start of Aug. 17 and finals wrapping up by Nov. 25.

Both universities will have classes on Labor Day.

This is all in an effort to "maximize in-person learning and the student learning experiences that are a defining characteristic of an Iowa State education," according to Iowa State University President Wendy Wintersteen.

UNI President Mark Nook made a similar statement.

"These changes will give us the opportunity to futher protect our campus community while still holding a full semester of on-campus teaching and learning activities," Nook said.

Classes for both ISU and UNI will be a mix of in-person and online instruction. Class sizes will be limited for both.

Both universities stated that faculty and students will be expected to wear cloth face coverings for in-person classes.