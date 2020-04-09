LIST: Iowa college and university graduation ceremony schedules

Iowa State University, the University of Iowa and University of Northern Iowa have all released their fall 2020 commencement plans in light of COVID-19.

IOWA, USA — College commencements across the state will look different this semester due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Iowa State University, the University of Iowa and the University of Northern Iowa will all hold virtual ceremonies.

Below is a list of their schedules:

Iowa State University: The virtual ceremonies will be pre-recorded and available for viewing here beginning at 10 a.m. CT on Saturday, Nov. 28.

University of Iowa: Dates and additional information will be released at a later time.

University of Northern Iowa: Commencement ceremonies will be held virtually on Saturday, Nov. 28.

Additional information will be released at a later date.

Drake University: Commencement ceremonies will be held in-person on Saturday, Dec. 15 at the Knapp Center.

It will be also be live streamed here.

Central College: The Class of 2020 class will have an in-person commencement ceremony at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 27 at Ron and Joyce Schipper Stadium.

The event will be livestreamed and can be watched here.