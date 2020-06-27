ISU students concerned about university's COVID-19 safety measures

While the new measures are a step in the right direction, students worry they may not be enough.

AMES, Iowa — Earlier this week, Iowa State University announced new COVID-19 preventative measures, as they prepare to bring the student body back to campus in the fall.

The safety measures require all students, faculty and staff to wear face masks on campus. The university will provide two cloth face masks to anyone who requests them, and face shields can also be requested.

Class sizes have also been reduced, and class times have been staggered to encourage social distancing.

Students tell us the new measures are a step in the right direction, but there's worry that the measures may not be enough.

"I definitely think there's probably going to be some pushback. I think the biggest challenge is going to be off-campus, so campustown, going around Ames, that kind of thing," ISU student Jacob Vos said.

"I can see most of our students really participating in class, but when it comes to eating at a restaurant, or going out to one of the bars or things like that like we're already seeing this summer, I think there's going to more issues in terms of participation."