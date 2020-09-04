Iowa students prepare for online learning

Teachers and school officials distributed Chromebooks to Urbandale students on Thursday.

URBANDALE, Iowa — With uncertainty growing around whether or not students and teachers will be able to resume school this year, many districts are taking measures to keep the learning going.

Many school districts, such as Des Moines Public Schools, are outlining how they plan to transition to a world of virtual education.

The state's largest district announced the switch to online schooling earlier this week.

“We realize this is a significant change for our students, staff and families. Frankly, I wish we could see our students back in school tomorrow. But this is the right thing to do for the health and well-being of the entire community,” DMPS Superintendent Dr. Thomas Ahart said in a statement. “I feel especially bad for our seniors – this is no way to end your time in high school – but we will be working on ways to celebrate the good work of the Class of 2020.”

Teachers and administrators in the Urbandale Community School District distributed Chromebooks to students on Thursday.

Students in the district will be able to use the technology to take part in online learning beginning April 13.

District officials say this method will allow learning to continue without adding more stress for parents and their children.

"Teachers are collaborating to develop continuous learning plans in an optional, online format," Superintendent Steve Bass said in an email to parents.