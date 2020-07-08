Navigating Iowa's tax-free holiday this weekend

Financial professional Cameron McCarty gives parents tips for taking advantage of Iowa's tax-free holiday weekend.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Back to school shopping is looking a little different this year for many families, but that may not be stopping some from taking advantage of Iowa’s Tax-Free holiday.

Friday on "Good Morning Iowa", financial professional Cameron McCarty gave parents tips to navigate back to school spending and sticking to a budget.

Iowa’s Tax-Free holiday on clothing, footwear and school supplies is Friday, Aug. 7 and Saturday, Aug. 8.

McCarty says it's important to remember that not everything is included, and sometimes people might not be aware of that.

He also encourages people to head out with a shopping list, because it can be easy to over-spend if you think you are going to save a lot of money.