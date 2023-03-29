Mount Pleasant business owners worry about impact of Iowa Wesleyan closure

University officials say that over 850 students are currently enrolled.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Mount Pleasant community is scrambling to figure out what comes next after Iowa Wesleyan University announced Tuesday they will closing down at the end of the semester.

For a town of just under 9,000 people, it's a loss that's hard to describe.

At more than 180 years old, Iowa Wesleyan is the state's second-oldest university.

"It was shocking," said Sarah Gordon, who owns Holistic Gypsiez in Mount Pleasant. "And my first thought was, 'We're really gonna miss the students.'"

Gordon told Local 5 that Iowa Wesleyan students were a steady source of business for her, and losing them is just another major hit for their community to deal with.

"We've recently lost two factories in this area, and now the school and that's a lot of jobs. So it's a lot of things that the community is gonna have to come back from," she said.

Just up the street, Sam Riepe runs The Vintage Raven with his wife. He grew up in the town, and that makes the university's loss a tough pill to swallow.

"It's more of just an emotional thing. It's part of our community identity. And so who we are is dramatically changed now," Riepe said.

And it's not just about the bottom dollar. Riepe is most concerned about losing the vibrant culture that Iowa Wesleyan helped bring to Mount Pleasant.

"Music, theater, art, physical art, all of that came through Wesleyan. And now it's gone and I don't know how it's going to be replaced or if it will," he said.