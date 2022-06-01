How teachers and parents can speak to children about the Jan. 6 US Capitol riots

One year later, Local 5 News spoke with a longtime educator and a therapist on how to approach talking about this topic at home and in the classroom.

DES MOINES, Iowa — It's been one year since rioters stormed the United States Capitol.

The destruction from that day and how it all happened can be a divisive topic for adults. So how can teachers and students approach learning about this day in the classroom?

"There are people who dispute what happened but the videos are there," said Iowa State Education Association President Mike Beranek. "We have recordings that show what kind of actions took place."

Beranek is confident teachers have learned how to leave their own opinions out of their instruction.

"Our educators here in Iowa work very hard to make sure that our students know the truth," Beranek said. "That they help the students understand our history here in Iowa and across the country and help students critically analyze those historical events so these kinds of things don't happen again in the future."

"Teachers are being cautious about the kind of conversations they have, but they still want to teach the truth. And they still want our historical facts to be presented."

While Beranek told Local 5 teachers must be cognizant of the age of students they are working with and what they can comprehend, he said he would have discussed it in his third-grade class.

"I would have had a conversation just about what had transpired. And what that meant in terms of our Constitution and the rights of those children that I was working with, and allow them to begin to put themselves in the world and figure out how they're going to be a part of a democratic society."

Mental health experts say this isn't a topic that should only be discussed in the classroom.

Dr. Scott Terry, Clinical and Executive Director for the Ardent Counseling Center, says parents and families should discuss it at home.

"So when we're explaining to our children we can say there's people who see the world differently than us but that doesn't mean their way of life or destructiveness works," Terry said. "We have to find a way to have greater connectivity and not divisiveness."

Terry believes the event is a powerful teachable moment for parents, showing their children that they may not always see eye-to-eye with others. However, they should learn to understand and respect other perspectives while remembering violence is never the answer.

"Let's think of some ways we can think through a better world and society and something you can do as a child," Terry added. "Maybe you want to be a teacher or a therapist or a politician who is an honest, sincere politician who wants to make a difference in the world."

If kids bring up questions of anxiety or are fearful seeing some of the images from Jan. 6, 2021, Terry says you can help them better understand what is upsetting to them and reassure them that they are safe.