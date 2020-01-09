Drake University announces 2-year college named after Johnny Bright

Classes will begin in the fall of 2021.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Students in central Iowa can now attend a two-year college established by Drake University.

School leaders announced Tuesday that the John Dee Bright College at Drake University will offer two-year associate's degrees in "the integrated arts, sciences, and humanities, as well as in business, organization, and professional studies."

“The John Dee Bright College creates a new pathway into Drake University that will be uniquely tailored to meet the educational needs of a diverse array of students who have often not seen Drake as their potential collegiate home,” Drake University President Marty Martin in a statement. “Our new Bright College students will bring with them life experiences, perspectives, and ways of thinking and being in the world from which the whole Drake community can learn.”

The college is named after John Dee Bright, known as "Johnny Bright", a 1952 Drake graduate who also played football for the Bulldogs.

Bright was severely injured in a 1951 game against Oklahoma A&M College when a defensive player hit and broke his jaw. He was later drafted into the NFL, and Drake's football stadium was renamed Johnny Bright Field in 2006.

According to a release, classes will be held "as part of a learning cohort," with students taking the same group of classes with their classmates.