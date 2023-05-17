Johnston names interim superintendent for 2023-24 school year

Dr. Nikki Roorda will take over the day-to-day tasks expected of a superintendent starting next semester, but administrative work is far from new to her.

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Months after the search for a new superintendent began in February, the Johnston Community School District has officially named its interim superintendent for the 2023-24 school year.

Dr. Nikki Roorda will take over the day-to-day tasks expected of a superintendent starting next semester, but administrative work is far from new to her.

Roorda has worked as Executive Director of Teaching and Learning for Johnston since August 2019. From 2007 to 2019, she was Regional Director for Heartland Area Education Agency.

"Thank you for trusting me to continue leading the Johnston Community School District forward," Dr. Roorda said. "In this new position, I will welcome challenging work, be willing to learn new skills, be mindful of details, and stay on top of best practices in education. I cherish my relationships with every student, parent, staff and community member here. I plan to use these interpersonal strengths to continue building strong relationships and teams that are collaborative."

The Ankeny resident was one of 17 original applicants for the position. The school board and interested stakeholders interviewed her on May 15.

"The Board is confident that Dr. Nikki Roorda will advance the great work of our district with her collaborative leadership style, passion for education and innovative ideas. Dr. Roorda lives out our mission and vision every day in the work she does," said Board President Dr. Alicia Clevenger.

The previous Johnston Community School District Superintendent Laura Kacer resigned after the school board urged for "a different direction in leadership" in February.