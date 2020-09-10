x
Johnston Community School District votes to have students return five days a week

Students will return to a five day school week beginning October 26.
JOHNSTON, Iowa — After nearly four hours of discussion, the Johnston Community School District board voted 5-2 in favor of it's 7,000 students to return to school for five days a week beginning October 26. 

Right now, students have the option of choosing between the hybrid-learning model, where they attend in-person schooling only three days a week, and the 100 percent online learning model. 

The 100 percent online learning model will still be available as an option for families to choose. 

Board members cited emails they have gotten from families who have struggled to adjust to the hybrid-learning schedule and the CDC's reports of mental health becoming more of an issue during this pandemic. 

