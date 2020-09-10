Johnston Community School District votes to have students return five days a week

Students will return to a five day school week beginning October 26.

JOHNSTON, Iowa — After nearly four hours of discussion, the Johnston Community School District board voted 5-2 in favor of it's 7,000 students to return to school for five days a week beginning October 26.

Right now, students have the option of choosing between the hybrid-learning model, where they attend in-person schooling only three days a week, and the 100 percent online learning model.

The 100 percent online learning model will still be available as an option for families to choose.