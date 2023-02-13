Johnston superintendent to resign as school board suggests leadership change

"The board would like to thank Mrs. Kacer for her years of service and commitment to the District. She has carried out her responsibilities professionally, ethically, and with the interests of students and staff always at the forefront of her decision-making."

“My tenure with JCSD has been a highlight of my career in public education thus far. Together with talented staff members and administrators we accomplished many great things for our students. I am very proud of the work that we have put in place to meet the goals of our Strategic Plan, and I look forward to finishing the school year leading and supporting the work of JCSD. I will be forever grateful for the trusting relationships that I have been fortunate enough to develop with many of our internal and external stakeholders who care very much about the success of JCSD. I am extremely proud of the staff in JCSD who show up every day and give their very best to support the students and one another. The challenges of working in public education are many; however, the talented and dedicated JCSD educators and staff, coupled with our community support, make JCSD a great place to be.”