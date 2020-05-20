Lincoln High School holds curbside scholarship ceremony

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Lincoln High School Alumni Foundation is getting creative with how it's celebrating graduating seniors and awarding scholarships.
A curbside ceremony was held Wednesday for students who have been awarded scholarships.
Typically, the ceremony would be held as a dinner in the Lincoln Commons, a large banquet with a couple hundred people in attendance.
This year, however, looks a little different.
"Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this year, we were not able to do that," said Nicole Graziano with the Abraham Lincoln High School Alumni Association.
88 scholarships were given to 77 students this year totaling $89,700.
Since 1990, the foundation has awarded over $1 million to graduating seniors.
"You know, none of the other graduating classes have anything that they can say, you know, our entire year was changed. We are unique," senior Nathan Gordon said. "Everything went haywire, so,it's kind of cool to be able to say that."