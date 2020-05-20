Lincoln High School holds curbside scholarship ceremony

Congratulations to the Class of 2020!

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Lincoln High School Alumni Foundation is getting creative with how it's celebrating graduating seniors and awarding scholarships.

A curbside ceremony was held Wednesday for students who have been awarded scholarships.

Typically, the ceremony would be held as a dinner in the Lincoln Commons, a large banquet with a couple hundred people in attendance.

This year, however, looks a little different.

"Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this year, we were not able to do that," said Nicole Graziano with the Abraham Lincoln High School Alumni Association.

88 scholarships were given to 77 students this year totaling $89,700.

Since 1990, the foundation has awarded over $1 million to graduating seniors.