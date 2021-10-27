WATCH | Local 5 Coats and Totes Giveaway

Staff with By Degrees explain what their organization is and how it serves students at three schools in Des Moines Public Schools.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 is giving away coats and totes filled with goods as part of our Coats and Totes giveaway.

The supplies will be going to some students at Harding Middle School.

"Good Morning Iowa" spoke with Amanda Shetler and Heather Isaacson from the By Degrees Foundation, an organization based in the school, about the work they do with students and how they prepare them for post-secondary education.

Both women also spoke about the importance of teaching students hope, how they help students save for college with 529 Savings Plan and how they want students to be anything they think they can.

The nonprofit is also based in two other schools in Des Moines: Findley Elementary School and North High School.

For the giveaway, students will be given: