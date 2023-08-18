Marshalltown schools still searching for bus drivers

School districts across Central Iowa are navigating around an ongoing shortage of bus drivers.

Example video title will go here for this video

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — The first day of school in Iowa is quickly approaching, with thousands of kids ready to head out the door and step on the school bus.

Diana Rodriguez is entering her sixth year as a driver for Marshalltown Community School District, and can’t wait to meet her new group of kids.

“I like kids and I want to influence them for good," Rodriguez said. "I like to make them smile, say 'Good morning!'”

But just like so many other school districts across Central Iowa, Rodriguez is just one on a short list of personnel for Marshalltown's transportation department as they work to navigate around an ongoing shortage of drivers.

As the district’s transportation director, Rex Kozak is in charge of getting thousands of students to school safely each day.

“We’re short drivers," Kozak said. "We’re trying to figure out, how do you get all of this put together to make sure you can get everyone there?”

And recruiting the drivers essential to making it happen each day, hasn't been easy.

Kozak and his team came into the new school year needing nine more drivers. So far, they've been able to hire six more, but not without facing a few hurdles.

"It’s looking up, but every time I say that, another shoe falls,” he said.

More drivers are needed to transport around the 1700 Marshalltown students that rely on the bus to get to school. The district has 37 total bus routes, but 10 of those routes are still without a driver.

To address the shortage, Kozak is looking to recruit more drivers like Terry Harding, who has been driving his entire career. He retired from 18-wheelers and now prefers driving the yellow bus.

"Since being a bus driver, it’s been the most rewarding of my career as a driver," Harding said. "Getting to know the kids, getting to see different places and do things with them, it’s a lot of fun.”

As one of the first faces a child sees every school day, bus drivers are needed not only for the ride to and from school, but for after-school activities and sporting events as well.

With the help of his staff and dedicated team of drivers, Kozak is optimistic about the upcoming school years. He wants the community to realize just how crucial these drivers are.

“Our kids need them," Kozak said. "Without those drivers, you’d hate to see what it would look like.”