Marshalltown Community School District cancels class due to high rates of illness

The district is canceling classes at all 11 schools on Thursday and Friday due to an increase in illness among both students and staff.

Example video title will go here for this video

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Editor's Note: The above video was originally published in Nov. 2022.

Classes are cancelled Thursday and Friday for the Marshalltown Community School District due to both students and staff being sick.

The district is cancelling classes at all 11 schools.

"The high number of student and employee illness-related absences, coupled with our short-in-supply substitute staff pool, have presented significant challenges to our current ability to provide a high-quality educational experience onsite for all students," said Superintendent Dr. Theron J. Schutte in a release.

While school-sponsored activities will continue as planned on Wednesday, extracurriculars will be cancelled on both Thursday and Friday.

The move comes as many schools across central Iowa are trying to combat the rise of COVID-19, the flu and RSV. On Tuesday, Southeast Warren Community School District cancelled classes due to high rates of illness.

The Marshalltown CSD is canceling school for Thursday, Dec. 15 and Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. This school cancellation is... Posted by Marshalltown Community School District on Wednesday, December 14, 2022

"Our hope is that, within the next few days of rest and recuperation, everyone can become healthy and finish the 2022 portion of our school year strong," Schutte said in a release. "Thank you to everyone in the Marshalltown community for your resilience, patience, and understanding during this challenging time."