Marshalltown schools adding Plexiglas barriers and dividers for each student

A handyman for the school district made barriers for the offices by watching a YouTube video to give him ideas. He's made 35 of them so far.

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — The Marshalltown School District is exploring new options to keep students and staff safe during the pandemic.

Chris Blanchard, a handyman for the school district, made Plexiglas barriers for every office.

“I just knew that we needed some. Supply and demand, it’s tough to get," said Blanchard. "I, basically, just watched a YouTube video and got my own ideas and put it together from there.”

So far, Blanchard has made 35 different barriers. But, that's not all that's new for the Bobcats this year. The school district purchased personal barriers for every student to carry with them to each class.

“It makes them a little more self-aware and that not only do I have to protect myself, but the person behind me or in front of me," explained Blanchard.

The barriers are one of several safety measures being put in place to combat the virus. The district has been releasing a series of safety videos on YouTube, the most recent episode of which was uploaded Tuesday.

All students and staff are required to wear a face mask or shield during the school day.