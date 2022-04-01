Des Moines Public Schools announces recommendation for 2022-23 interim superintendent

Smith began his educational career in Texas before moving to Iowa and becoming the principal at North High School in Des Moines in 2012.

Des Moines Public Schools has picked a district administrator to lead them next school year following the resignation of Dr. Thomas Ahart.

Matt Smith, currently the associate superintendent at DMPS, is in line to be named interim superintendent, but must be approved by the school board at their April 5 meeting.

"Matt Smith brings experience as both a school and a district leader that will serve Des Moines Public Schools well during this period of transition," Des Moines School Board Chair Dwana Bradley said in a release. "I am pleased to be recommending him to my colleagues to take on this responsibility during an important time for our district."

Smith began his educational career in Texas before moving to Iowa and becoming the principal at North High School in Des Moines in 2012. The following year, he was promoted to the district office as Executive Director of Learning Services and after that, Chief Schools Officer in 2014.

He has been the DMPS associate superintendent since 2018.

"I’m humbled and honored to have the opportunity to serve as the interim superintendent for Des Moines Public Schools for the 2022-2023 school year," Smith said in a statement. "We have a chance to unite as a student body, staff, and community to achieve unprecedented results as we relentlessly pursue equity and excellence in all endeavors."

Smith would serve in the role for the 2022-23 school year while a search for a permanent superintendent continues.