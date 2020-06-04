Students are supposed to log in this morning, but more than half of the district doesn't have access to internet or a computer.

MINNEAPOLIS — Monday morning, more than 35,000 Minneapolis Public School students will log online for their first day of "distance learning."

Some districts started their distance learning programs last week.

St. Paul Public Schools are also starting their distance learning today.

The superintendent of Minneapolis Public Schools, Ed Graff, says one of the biggest challenges the district faces is that almost 16,000 students don't have access to a Chromebook or iPad to use for lessons.

That's almost half the student body.

Ahead of Monday, the district sent families a survey about their access to technology, and then formulated a weekly plan.

Last week, the district delivered devices to families who didn't have any at home.

This week, MPS buses will deliver learning packets to those who may have missed their device delivery date, or missed the survey all together, but still need a device.

Packets will first go to seniors. Families with younger kids will also get a gym bag with cones, hula hoops and jump ropes to help keep students active.