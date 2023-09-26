Here's how one Iowa school district has found success with a 4-day school week

Back in 2020, the Mormon Trail Community School District was looking to make a change that would differentiate them from other nearby schools.

HUMESTON, Iowa — There are only four school districts in Iowa that have cut down their school week from five days to four.

Despite some of the pushback that this idea has received nationally, the Mormon Trail Community School District in Humeston believes they've found the perfect model for success.

“It’s a competitive environment in schools, and we were looking to do what was best for our community and our kids," principal Becky Stripe said.

Stripe and other staff members brainstormed together until they came up with the perfect solution.

"We started with this four-day school week probably three years ago," Stripe said. "This was something we looked at and thought, 'We need to try this.'”

Stripe told Local 5 the schedule change was made with their teachers top of mind.

“It’s just another reason to be able to be here," she said. "You get an extra day with your family, you get extra planning time."

This is the sixth year in the district for Amber Keith, a special education and reading teacher. But since the change to the school week was made, she's found a greater sense of work-life balance.

"The four-day work week is the best for me. I drive from Chariton, so it's about twenty minutes a day," Keith said. "The Fridays are great because I get the do the parent thing that I don't get to experience Monday through Thursday."

Not only has it given teachers more time for their work, but students too. Many of them in the rural district are able to spend time helping on their family farms when they're out of school.

"I do a lot of stuff, like working on the weekends and stuff," said JT Couchman, a senior at Mormon Trail High School. "And the extra day helps get a lot more done."

The concept has received some pushback, such as child care complications and learning impacts. But since making the change, test scores have gone up for students in the district.

Stripe also added that many families have adjusted to the shortened schedule, so they have not had issues with a lack of child care.

"We've shown that it really does work," Keith said. "I think if any school wants to do it, they sure can."