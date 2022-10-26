Iowa's scores on reading and math higher than those of other states

The National Report Card data shows test scores are trending downwards nationwide for math and reading, but Iowa schools are faring better than most.

The National Center for Education initiated a long-term trend reading and mathematics assessments for students in grades 4th through 8th called AEP. This year, they found students scores declined by 5 points in reading and 7 points in math.

Mike Beranek with the Iowa State Education Association says after seeing results for NAEP in Iowa, he's proud the state is rating above the curb.

"The scores here in Iowa are showing improvement in both fourth and eighth grade, the grades that are given this NAEP test, and I really have to congratulate our students and our educators and our schools," Mike Beranek said.

Beranek attributes Iowa's success to educators being concerned about the entire wellbeing of their students.

"Our educators were focused in on making sure that not only was the content deployed in our districts, but they also made sure that the child was feeling very good about being in there," he said.