The superintendent confirmed that the high school will be closed Friday, Sept. 18 and Monday, Sept. 21.

ELDRIDGE, Iowa — North Scott High School is cancelling school for a couple days because of a rise in COVID-19 cases, according to the district's Superintendent Joe Stutting. The school is set to be closed Friday, September 18 and Monday, September 21.

Within one week, 11 staff members and students tested positive for coronavirus; five of those positives were reported on Thursday, September 17. Those positive results led to the school's decision to quarantine students and cancel classes.

The school's varsity volleyball team and sophomore football team are being quarantined, along with several other students. The number of students under quarantine is estimated to be more than 200.

We have applied to move our High School to a continuous learning model in which all learning will be conducted virtually until October 5th. We are working with the Iowa Department of Education and the Iowa Department of Health for approval.

The high school is looking stop face-to-face learning for two weeks. They have applied to hold virtual learning at the high school through October 5. That has to be approved by the Iowa Department of Education.

Other schools in the district will remain open.

In addition to no school, Friday evening's activities have been cancelled, including the football Homecoming games.