Lockdown lifted at Norwalk Schools

Both the Secondary Campus for grades 6-12 and elementary schools were part of the lockdown, according to a notice sent to district parents.

NORWALK, Iowa — A threat of violence against the Norwalk Community School District was determined to be not credible, according to a message sent to parents and teachers.

All school district buildings have returned to normal operations for the day, according to a note from Superintendent Duane Magee.

School buildings were in lockdown after police received a "threat of violence against" against the high school, the district said in a notice to parents Tuesday morning.

Local 5 has a call into the police department for more information about the details of the threat.