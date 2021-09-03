Lockdown lifted at Norwalk Schools

NORWALK, Iowa — A threat of violence against the Norwalk Community School District was determined to be not credible, according to a message sent to parents and teachers.
All school district buildings have returned to normal operations for the day, according to a note from Superintendent Duane Magee.
School buildings were in lockdown after police received a "threat of violence against" against the high school, the district said in a notice to parents Tuesday morning.
Local 5 has a call into the police department for more information about the details of the threat.
