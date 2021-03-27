Relief funds could help clear the air for Iowa students

Part of the $775 million dollars coming to Iowa schools as part of the American Rescue Plan could help districts upgrade ventilation to curb the spread of COVID-19.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The third round of federal relief money for schools is headed to Iowa. Schools across the state are set to get $775 million dollars. According to the Iowa Department of Education, 90% of the money will go to school districts.

The rest will benefit state-level education.

"With Iowa's schools open for learning, this new round of funding will provide critical support to address current needs and plan for the future," said Ann Lebo, director of the Iowa Department of Education, in a press release.

Schools have two options when it comes to how to spend the money, as long as it's pandemic-related.

"The latest rounds, the last couple really are designed to have districts focus on students and what they can do to come out of the pandemic," said Coy Marquardt, associate executive director of the Iowa State Education Association.

One area of focus for a number of schools across the metro has been improving ventilation systems to increase airflow and filtration. While that could have long-term benefits, projects can be complicated and expensive.

"One of the projects we are starting to pull together in another building is another half-million dollars to upgrade that system. Another project is another half-million dollars. But when you start looking at replacing air handlers, there's electrical service, there's piping, there's structural that goes into those replacements, as well. So, they add up really fast," said Christine Maduro, director of operations at West Des Moines Community Schools.

Des Moines Public Schools has similar projects in the works. According to a spokesperson for the district, schools have already made the following changes:

Added portable air filtration units

Increased preventive maintenance on air-quality equipment

Increased airflow

Even colleges are looking to upgrade their facilities.

Bob Frisk, supervisor of mechanical and electrical systems at the Ankeny campus of Des Moines Area Community College said these projects can give students and staff confidence when coming back on to campus.

"It's important to the college to make sure that we do what's right and make it as safe as we can for the students and faculty and the staff out here," he said.