Retired teacher gives advice to first-time homeschoolers

IOWA, USA — As this unprecedented upcoming school year approaches, some parents are preparing for something they may never have thought they'd do: homeschooling their kids.
So how the heck do you do it?
One retired teacher offered two tips for teaching:
- Give yourself and your child some grace. Remember, you've been teaching them since they day they were born.
- Google is your best friend, but people can be a big help too.
"When I first started my teaching career, I had my endorsements in reading and social studies, so when i had to teach math and science it was terrifying," former fifth-grade teacher Rochelle Douglas said.
"So I Google'd, talked to other teachers, talked to other people, and I viewed myself as a student just as much as I did a teacher, and went on that journey with my students."