Ames, Des Moines school districts set to start online for the school year

Ames got a waiver to start completely online this fall, Des Moines Public Schools has not. A judge is set to make a decision on that before they start on Tuesday.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two central Iowa school districts are set to start their school year completely online this Tuesday, but only one has permission from the Iowa Department of Education (DOE) to do so. .

The state granted a waiver for Ames Community School District to begin classes completely online due to the increase of coronavirus cases in Story County.

On Aug. 26, the county had a positivity rate of 37%, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health's coronavirus website. The positivity rate didn't jump that high until after Iowa State University started their fall semester.

Des Moines Public Schools (DMPS), however, didn't receive a waiver to start school online. A hearing held last week left many questioning how the school year will go.