Ames School Board approves phased hybrid learning model for 2020-21 school year, Sept. 8 start

The specifics of the model are still being laid out, but Superintendent Jenny Risner pledged the district would get them out to families in less than two weeks.

AMES, Iowa — The Ames Community School District has approved a phased hybrid learning model for the 2020-21 school year.

The decision came Monday, as schools across Iowa try to figure out how to move forward after Gov. Reynolds issued a proclamation requiring schools to have at least 50 percent of learning done in person.

When weighing the options, the Board eventually concluded the hybrid model is the only feasible model to fit the needs of as many of their families as possible.

The plan on the table was to go into the school year in a standard hybrid model, but was changed to a phased hybrid model after over four-and-a-half hours of deliberation and public comment.

As of now the specifics of the phased model are unclear, but the goal is to get all students phased in in four weeks' time. Superintendent Jenny Risner pledged to have those specifics out to families in the district in less than two weeks from now.

The Board also approved a late start to the school year, with the first day of classes being Sept. 8.

The new schedule looks like this: