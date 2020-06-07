Ames mom concerned about district's plans for incoming preschoolers

Christine Hausner's son will be heading to school for the first time ever this fall. She's wants to know how the district will keep her son safe amidst COVID-19.

AMES, Iowa — As the upcoming school year comes closer and closer, parents tell Local 5 they have concerns how their kids will be kept safe amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

“I would like to know, one of the things, is if they’re going to require the kids to get the vaccination," said Christine Hausner.

Her son Jackson will be attending an Ames elementary school for preschool this fall. She is understandably concerned how her son will be kept safe from the virus.

The Ames Community School District, like many other Iowa districts, doesn't have a set plan yet for the school year. They submitted their drafted plans to the Iowa Dept. of Education last Wednesday.

That doesn't make Hausner any more comfortable.

“It's inevitable. So, I would like to know what their guidelines are if somebody does get it," said Hausner. "How are they going to, especially, with the little kids, make them wear their masks and keep social distancing?”

The district's website says they are working on COVID-19 mitigation plans. Click/tap here to see what they have so far.