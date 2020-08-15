Ankeny Schools delay first day of classes to August 27

Monday's powerful storms caused damages and power outages to the district's buildings, which impacted their ability to get ready for classes to start.

ANKENY, Iowa — Ankeny Schools will start classes three days late after Monday's derecho caused significant damages to the district's buildings.

School was supposed to start Monday, August 24. It will now start on Thursday, August 27.

An announcement on the district's website says these damages, as well as power outages, impacted their ability to ready their buildings for the school year.

The district also notes that the delay won't create any changes in the district's school calendar.

District and building offices will remain open, according to the announcement. The Before and After-School Program will also be open from 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for registered students only. The program will provide more information to parents directly.

The announcement also details how parents can find out their child's group for the year's hybrid learning plan. The third-party information system Infinite Campus experienced outages this week, so some information may not be available to families until next week.