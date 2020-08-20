How many central Iowa families are choosing online education options?

Local 5 contacted several of the central Iowa area's largest districts.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines families sending their children to public schools are electing to keep their children at home, learning completely online, at a higher rate than other central Iowa families.

According to data obtained from several of the largest districts in the state, the percentage of the student body choosing 100% online learning varies from district to district.

Here is the breakdown:

Des Moines: when there was the choice between 100% virtual learning and a hybrid model, 10,074 - or 31.5% of all students - signed up to do all online learning.

Johnston: 17% of students will participate completely online

Urbandale: 560 students, or 14% of the student population

Waukee: 23% of students pre-k through 12th grade are online learners

West Des Moines: percentages change daily, but 27% are online and 73% are on-site learners

According to Des Moines Public Schools spokesman Phil Roeder, the number of students signing up to do remote learning is triple what they expected when they started to work on the district's Return to Learn plan.

"As of this morning, a total of 29,577 students have completed online registration," said Roeder. "Give and take a couple of hundred students that's the same as what it's been on this date the past few years, so we're not seeing a change in overall enrollment yet; of course, the official enrollment count in Iowa isn't taken until October 1 and we have students who are continuing to enroll and will do so even after classes begin."

Earlier this week, the Des Moines School Board approved seeking a state waiver for a Return to Learn plan for the 2020-21 school year that would be primarily all-virtual across all grade levels of the school district, with some in-person instruction for select programs and student needs.